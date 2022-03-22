Advertisement

Two people seriously injured in car-semi crash in Goddard

Two people were seriously injured Monday morning in a car-semi crash on the east side of Goddard, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GODDARD, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were seriously injured early Monday in a car-semitrailer collision in Sedgwick County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:15 a.m. Monday on US-54 highway, just east of 183rd Street West. The location was on the east side of Goddard.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Toyota Camry was westbound in the left lane of US-54 highway when it swerved to the left and hit the tandem axles of a 2016 Kenworth semi that was slowing for a red light in the left turn lane of westbound US-54.

The patrol said all other traffic lights for westbound US-54 were green.

Two people in the Camry were taken to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita for treatment of serious injuries.

They were identified as the Camry’s driver, Brenden Kyle Cole, 25, of Wichita; and Shannon Dean Maness, 37, also of Wichita, who was one of three passengers in the car.

Two other passengers in the Camry suffered what the patrol said were minor injuries. They were identified as Brittney Lynn Robertson, 21, of Wichita; and Dawn Murnda Gilley, 36, of Wichita.

None of the Camry’s occupants was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The driver of the semi, Jerry Ray Milbee, 64, of McLoud, Okla., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Milbee, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

