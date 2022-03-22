Tuesday forecast: A chilly day with scattered showers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - North-central Kansas will have the highest impacts today with strong winds 40-50 mph and the higher potential for snow that may accumulate especially this morning. Up to 1″ is possible with the higher concern being the reduced visibility as the snow is falling.

For the rest of northeast KS the cold front will be pushing east through the day which will bring scattered rain showers to most of northeast KS and a lower chance of snow mixing in until tonight. There may also be a few t-storms especially toward the Missouri border.

Tonight through Wednesday night the precipitation will be more hit and miss with many spots especially the farther west you are dry during this time frame. The higher potential for rain, possibly mixing with snow at times will be along and east of HWY 75.

Normal High: 60/Normal Low: 36 (WIBW)

Today: Scattered rain showers for most of northeast KS with the higher potential for snow being in north-central KS. Temperatures will be able to warm in the mid-upper 50s along and south of the turnpike by midday but once the cold front pushes through, temperatures for most spots will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s by 5pm. Winds N 10-20, gusts up to 35 mph (closer to 40-50 mph gusts in north-central KS).

Tonight: Isolated showers with snow mixing in at times. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds N/NW 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

Tomorrow: Most of northeast KS is dry for most of the day but will keep a chance of light rain possibly some light snow mixing in at times mainly east of HWY 75 through the day. Highs in the low-mid 40s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 35 mph.

Leftover precipitation lingers into Wednesday evening before drying out by Thursday morning. Clouds still may linger on Thursday with highs closer to 50° before the sun returns by Friday.

Highs warm in the upper 50s-low 60s Friday and Saturday with 70s by Sunday if not early next week.

Taking Action:

If you’re in north-central KS you will have stronger winds and the higher chance of getting snow. Use extreme caution on the roads. With today being the highest chance of precipitation between today and tomorrow, slow down on the wet roads.

