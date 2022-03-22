Advertisement

Transgender student athlete bill advances in Kansas Senate

(Gray)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate advanced a measure Monday evening limiting women and girls’ sports participation to a student’s biological gender.

Supporters call it the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. It would apply to K-thru-12, college, and club teams.

Those in favor say biological males have a physical advantage over biological females, giving them an unfair edge in competition. But critics say the bill discriminates against transgender students, leading to bullying and mental health issues.

Other senators maintain a state law is not needed, since governing bodies such as the Kansas State High School Activities Association have policies in place.

A Senate Education Committee hearing on the measure March 7th drew passionate testimony on both sides.

Senators take a final vote Tuesday. If it passes, it would then go to the House.

Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a similar bill last session. Senators fell one vote short in their effort to override the veto.

