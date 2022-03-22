Advertisement

Topeka Mayor, City Manager encouraged by pace of White Lakes Mall demolition

Padilla and Cochran also update the hiring process for the next City Manager
Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla and Interim City Manager Bill Cochran at their monthly meeting....
Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla and Interim City Manager Bill Cochran at their monthly meeting. (March 22, 2022)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla and Interim City Manager Bill Cochran can’t share what will take over the White Lakes Mall space but are encouraged with the process they’ve made so far.

Padilla drove past the property off SW Topeka Boulevard Monday to check the demolition process.

“It’s significant in what they’ve been able to take down. It’s kind of taken a going-straight-east path through it rather than going south and so forth. They know what they’re doing so they’re doing it very well,” said Padilla.

He brought up the idea for a sports complex of sorts for the area during his meeting at the Homestead Assisted Living Facility last week. Cochran denounced those speculations at their monthly meeting Tuesday.

Regardless -- Padilla and Cochran are pleased with the demolition team’s pace to get it down.

“Whenever I go by I see people kind of gathering there and taking pictures because that was thing people were waiting for,” said Padilla. “To see that brick and mortar start to come down so the update is the demolition is going well.”

Cochran said the owners, KDL Inc., has a contract with someone wanting to buy the property -- which is good news. He is not able to say who or what could takeover the space yet though but said we could know soon.

“There are plans for it so it’s not going to sit vacant. There’s going to be a lot of activity happening on that south Topeka area here in the near future and for months to come so there’ll be a lot going on there,” he said.

Padilla said they want to be open with the public about selecting the next city manager. Cochran gave an outlook for the hiring process presentation that’ll be presented to the city council, alongside the local firm they approved at their meeting earlier this month.

“Once [city council] approves that process and they’re satisfied with that process then we will really start advertising for the city manager’s position and that’ll be open anywhere from 45-60 days,” said Cochran. “There is a big desire from the governing body right now to find somebody relatively local or regional. Which I think that is where the city of Topeka needs to be.”

Cochran wants choices from different backgrounds and perspectives but with a grip on how the position operates with local government. He said the wide open search is tailored by finding someone with management experience and a background in local government.

“What we’re really kind of going after is someone that understands economic development at a high level, yet, understands how you manipulate and mold and move city government through those processes in economic development and the betterment of the city,” said Cochran.

The city council does not meet Tuesday, March 22. They will be back to listen to the presentation on April 5th.

