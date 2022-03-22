Advertisement

Topeka families give back in honor of World Down Syndrome Day

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
By Isaac French
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka families with a special connection, partnered together to give back to the organization that helped them both through a difficult time.

The Andersons and the Johnsons have the same reason for giving- little boys named Nolan.

Nolan Johnson and Nolan Anderson both have down syndrome and in honor of World Down Syndrome Day, the two families decided to give back.

“He is why we do what we do, I want to give back to everybody that has tired to help us in any way,” said Amanda Anderson.

For the past several months, they raised money and collected donations for the Ronald McDonald House, which has helped both Nolans in the past.

“When Nolan (Anderson) was six months old, he had an open heart surgery and we actually stayed there for several days,” said Anderson. “They were amazing to us, they fed us, they gave us housing for free. It was probably one of the hardest things we have been through, so just to have that at the edge of our hands, something that we can just run to was amazing.”

Together the families presented the items while wearing mixed matched socks which is the official campaign to spread awareness for down syndrome.

Amanda Anderson says she proud to see how everyone stepped up to help make the gift possible.

“I can’t even tell you how much food we have and I am about to write a check for nine-hundred and twenty dollars,” said Anerson. “My friends pulled through and it’s very touching to me that we have such a great support system of people that have surrounded us.”

Topeka families give back in honor of World Down Syndrome Day
