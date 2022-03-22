Salute Our Heroes: Topeka pastor serves country, community, church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pastor Rey Rodriguez served through six wars and after retirement, he took a position that would allow him to share his faith and put his leadership skills to work.

Reyes Rodriguez has been called many things, but for the past seven years those who attend Harvest Family Fellowship call him Pastor Rodriguez.

“We’re just a small church, very humble, we love each other, if you came through those doors on a Sunday morning, everyone will just love on you and hug on you,” said Pastor Rodriguez. “It motivates me to see people be happy in an environment like this.”

But Reyes Rodriguez’s service to others began long before he became a pastor.

“If I could do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat,” said Rodriguez. “I’ve been through six wars and I have supported every war that I went through. I’ve been to Vietnam, I went to desert storm, Bosnia, and then Iraq and Afghanistan and just doing what I need to do as my job.”

Rodriguez spent forty years in the U.S. military serving in many different leadership roles.

“Every position that I worked in, it just excited me more,” said Rodriguez. “I was continuously getting promoted and learning about all the different tactics and things in the army or whatever was thrown at me. Unfortunately, my age caught up with me, I probably could have stayed a couple of more years but after I turned sixty they told me it was time to retire.”

In 2010 he retired as a Warrant Officer and decided to take a position that would allow him to share his faith and put his leadership skills to work.

“I love it, I love it, I’m seventy-two years old and I can never be more excited to pasture the people of God because if nobody is going to do it, who else is going to do it.”

Pastor Rodriguez welcomes everyone to his service on Sundays at Harvest Fellowship Family church located at 522 Southwest Polk.

