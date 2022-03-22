Advertisement

Pfizer, UNICEF to supply COVID-19 antiviral pills to low- and middle-income countries

An effort by Pfizer and UNICEF plans to supply COVID-19 antiviral pills to low- and...
An effort by Pfizer and UNICEF plans to supply COVID-19 antiviral pills to low- and middle-income countries.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starting next month, Pfizer will supply 4 million courses of its COVID-19 antiviral pill, Paxlovid, to UNICEF.

The medicine will go to people in 95 low- and middle-income countries that have about 53% of the world’s population.

Lower income countries will pay a not-for-profit price, and countries with higher incomes will pay according to a tiered pricing arrangement.

The announcement comes days after a statement by the Medicines Patent Pool that 35 companies will begin producing inexpensive, generic versions of Paxlovid to increase access to treatment.

New data show COVID-19 community levels and deaths are down. (Source: CNN/CDC/MODERNA/BIPARTISAN POLICY CENTER)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Two found dead at NW 94th home near Shawnee/Jackson Co. line
An overnight fire caused substantial damage to a home in the 3900 block of N.E. Kimbal Road,...
Faulty electrical cord blamed for house fire for north of Topeka
Brown Co. search warrant lands 4 people behind bars
Brown Co. search warrant lands 4 people behind bars
Jermoe Tang officially becomes a Wildcat
It’s official: K-State names Jerome Tang new men’s basketball coach
Matthew Mell
Man injured, arrested following police chase near Herington

Latest News

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson talks about her role in her Supreme Court nomination hearing on...
Jackson says she's a judge who comes from practice
Douds said she could sometimes smell something but thought it was just a dead animal and didn’t...
Human remains discovered under home while fixing plumbing
The Kansas Highway Patrol says Patti Croy, 65, of Vassar died when she was struck head on by a...
Amended report reveals new details in Osage Co. fatal crash
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson talks about her role in her Supreme Court nomination hearing on...
LIVE: Jackson pushes back on GOP critics, defends record at Senate hearing for Supreme Court confirmation
A bus prepares to drop off students Tuesday morning at Robinson Middle School, 1125 S.W. 14th...
After a 12-day break, Topeka Public Schools students back in classrooms