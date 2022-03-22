One injured after car hydroplanes and crashes off I-70 in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after he was injured when the car he was driving hydroplaned and crashed off Interstate 70 in west Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. off westbound Interstate 70, just east of the MacVicar exit.

Police at the scene said a dark-gray Toyota Camry hydroplaned while traveling west on the highway and spun off the right -- or north -- side of the roadway.

The back end of the car then hit a brick building located across a grassy area immediately north of the westbound lanes of traffic on I-70.

After hitting the building, the car began traveling forward again, striking a Kansas Department of Transportation post off the north side of the roadway before traveling down a steep, grassy embankment.

The car, which had substantial damage to its back end, came to rest on its wheels facing northwest, just south of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

The driver was taken to a waiting American Medical Response ambulance, then was transported to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Traffic on westbound I-70 was restricted to the left lane as Topeka police and fire crews responded to the scene, along with AMR ambulance.

Both westbound lanes of traffic on I-70 were reopened around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy rains had been falling in the area in the minutes before the crash.

