Advertisement

One injured after car hydroplanes and crashes off I-70 in west Topeka

One person was taken to a local hospital early Tuesday afternoon when the car he was driving...
One person was taken to a local hospital early Tuesday afternoon when the car he was driving hydroplaned and crashed off westbound Interstate 70 just east of the MacVicar exit in west Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after he was injured when the car he was driving hydroplaned and crashed off Interstate 70 in west Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. off westbound Interstate 70, just east of the MacVicar exit.

Police at the scene said a dark-gray Toyota Camry hydroplaned while traveling west on the highway and spun off the right -- or north -- side of the roadway.

The back end of the car then hit a brick building located across a grassy area immediately north of the westbound lanes of traffic on I-70.

After hitting the building, the car began traveling forward again, striking a Kansas Department of Transportation post off the north side of the roadway before traveling down a steep, grassy embankment.

The car, which had substantial damage to its back end, came to rest on its wheels facing northwest, just south of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

The driver was taken to a waiting American Medical Response ambulance, then was transported to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Traffic on westbound I-70 was restricted to the left lane as Topeka police and fire crews responded to the scene, along with AMR ambulance.

Both westbound lanes of traffic on I-70 were reopened around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy rains had been falling in the area in the minutes before the crash.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Two found dead at NW 94th home near Shawnee/Jackson Co. line
An overnight fire caused substantial damage to a home in the 3900 block of N.E. Kimbal Road,...
Faulty electrical cord blamed for house fire for north of Topeka
Brown Co. search warrant lands 4 people behind bars
Brown Co. search warrant lands 4 people behind bars
Jermoe Tang officially becomes a Wildcat
It’s official: K-State names Jerome Tang new men’s basketball coach
Matthew Mell
Man injured, arrested following police chase near Herington

Latest News

A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Jackson Co. deaths ruled murder-suicide
Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla and Interim City Manager Bill Cochran at their monthly meeting....
Topeka Mayor, City Manager encouraged by pace of White Lakes Mall demolition
U.S. servicemembers are gifted Kansas-made Twinkies as they help Ukrainian refugees in Germany.
Ukrainian refugees, U.S. service members gifted Kansas Twinkies as conflict continues
Jackson Co. EMS
Two found dead at NW 94th home near Shawnee/Jackson Co. line