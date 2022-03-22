March 22 proclaimed Kansas Water Day by Gov.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As precipitation continues to fall throughout Kansas, Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed the day Kansas Water Day.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she signed a proclamation on Tuesday, March 22, to mark the day as Kansas Water Day in observance of World Water Day.

Gov. Kelly said the Sunflower State depends on both ground and surface water supplies. She said the state’s growth and prosperity depend on the vital resource as every sector of the state economy - including agriculture, manufacturing, and services - depends on a reliable water supply.

According to the Governor, the people of Kansas are instrumental in providing input to help guide local development and implementation of the Kansas Water Plan. She said the KWP identifies water issues throughout the state and catalogs actions required to preserve and protect a secure safe water supply now and into the future.

On Tuesday, and every day, Kelly said she has asked Kansans to share a commitment to conserve and wisely use the water resources essential to personal health, the economic activity of all kinds, ecological and wildlife needs, as well as resilience in the face of climate change impacts.

For more information about the KWP, click HERE.

