KU’s Agbaji named Naismith POY Award finalist

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KU’s Star Senior Guard Ochai Agbaji has been named a finalist for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year Award.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the list Tuesday. The four finalists were chosen by the club’s national voting academy that’s comprised of journalists from around the country, current and former head coaches, former award winners and conference commissioners.

Agbaji is looking to become just the third Jayhawk to win the trophy -- Danny Manning won in 1988 and Frank Mason III won it in 2017.

He’s going up against Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, Keegan Murray from Iowa and Kentucky big-man Oscar Tshiebwe. Agbaji is the last one still playing in the NCAA tournament.

Fans can visit www.naismithfanvote.com or on Twitter (@MarchMadnessMBB and @naismithtrophy) to cast their ballot. You can vote one time a day until 5 p.m. on march 29.

The Kansas Jayhawks are getting ready for their Sweet Sixteen match up against #4 Providence on Friday, March 25.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.