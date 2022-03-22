KU increases research, development rank among U.S. institutions

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas rose five places in a national study for expenditures on research and development for the fiscal year 2020.

The University of Kansas says in terms of national rankings for research and development expenditures among U.S. institutions in the fiscal year 2020, it rose five positions according to a new report.

KU said it increased from 49th to 44th among public universities in the National Science Foundation’s Higher Education and Research Development Survey, which was released in December.

The University also claimed the third spot in federal financed Research and Development expenditures in non-science and engineering fields for the second year in a row.

According to KU, the survey included 915 public and private institutions.

“KU’s rise in the HERD rankings affirms our researchers’ enduring commitment to advancing knowledge, discovery and innovation for the benefit of our state, nation and world. Even as the pandemic put constraints on university research, our scholars found ways to adapt and persist,” said Simon Atkinson, vice chancellor for research on the Lawrence campus. “Our robust research activity in non-science and engineering fields — such as education, social work, business, humanities, law, and visual and performing arts — continues to outpace other major research universities and demonstrates the breadth of KU’s scholarly explorations and contributions.”

The University noted research expenditures across all of its campuses increased by 22.5% between 2014 and 2021 - that’s a jump from $238.8 million to $292.6 million.

Among research funded during the fiscal year, KU said were projects to enhance outcomes for students with autism spectrum disorders; help the Navy improve its radar technology; explore marginalized communities through women’s voices; understand the risk of tick-borne disease across the Great Plains; examine using renewable energy to optimize water resources for rural communities; investigate the impact of exercises on memory and concentration; appraise innovative tobacco treatment options; analyze diet’s influence on the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease and more.

“The researchers at the medical center are dedicated to increasing scientific knowledge for the betterment of society with direct impacts on the health of our local and regional communities, including The University of Kansas Health System patients,” said Dr. Matthias Salathe, KU Medical Center interim vice chancellor for research. “Our national ranking can be credited to the deep commitment of our scientists to improve health and well-being. We are honored to be trusted stewards of research and discovery funding and look forward to continuing exceptional and transformative research.”

KU noted other prominent rankings in the HERD survey include:

No. 9 - overall research and development expenditures in non-science and engineering fields

No. 22 - federally financed research and development expenditures in psychology

No. 27 0 federal financed research and development expenditures by agencies other than the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Health & Human Services, NASA, National Science Foundation and Department of Agriculture

No. 70 - overall research and development expenditures among all universities

No. 75 - federally financed research and development expenditures among all universities

KU said the HERD survey gathers data about research and development expenditures by field of research and source of funds among all U.S. colleges and universities that spend at least $150,000 on research and development.

