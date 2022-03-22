Kansas Senate passes bill banning transgender students from women’s sports

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate has passed a bill that bans transgender women from competing in female sports, leaving it to the House for a final vote.

On Tuesday morning, March 22, the Kansas Senate voted to pass a new bill that bans transgender girls and women from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

The Kansas Senate voted Tuesday morning 27-12 to pass the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which applies to K-12, college and club teams in the Sunflower State.

Proponents of the bill have claimed biological males have a physical advantage over biological females, which could give them an unfair edge. However, others have said the bill aims to discriminate against transgender students.

The Kansas State High School Athletics Association already has rules for transgender students who wish to play high school sports, which include the school making decisions based on how biological genders would give students advantages or disadvantages during gameplay.

KSHSSA also delegates responsibility to individual schools to make the decision, which would place that student on a biological male or biological female team for the remainder of their public school career. However, in the event of a dispute, the association would make the decision.

The amended and revised bill will now head to the Kansas House for a final vote and if passed would head to Governor Laura Kelly for a signature.

However, Kelly vetoed a bill last session with similar stipulations and State Senators fell a vote short in their attempt to override it.

