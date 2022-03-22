Advertisement

Kansas Senate passes bill banning transgender students from women’s sports

FILE - Competitors wait for the signal to dive into the pool. The Great Bend Girls Swimming...
FILE - Competitors wait for the signal to dive into the pool. The Great Bend Girls Swimming Invitational was held at the Kirkman Activity Center on the campus of Barton Community College in Great Bend on 4, 2019. (Photo: Joey Bahr, www.joeybahr.com)(KWCHCIK)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate has passed a bill that bans transgender women from competing in female sports, leaving it to the House for a final vote.

On Tuesday morning, March 22, the Kansas Senate voted to pass a new bill that bans transgender girls and women from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

The Kansas Senate voted Tuesday morning 27-12 to pass the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which applies to K-12, college and club teams in the Sunflower State.

Proponents of the bill have claimed biological males have a physical advantage over biological females, which could give them an unfair edge. However, others have said the bill aims to discriminate against transgender students.

The Kansas State High School Athletics Association already has rules for transgender students who wish to play high school sports, which include the school making decisions based on how biological genders would give students advantages or disadvantages during gameplay.

KSHSSA also delegates responsibility to individual schools to make the decision, which would place that student on a biological male or biological female team for the remainder of their public school career. However, in the event of a dispute, the association would make the decision.

The amended and revised bill will now head to the Kansas House for a final vote and if passed would head to Governor Laura Kelly for a signature.

However, Kelly vetoed a bill last session with similar stipulations and State Senators fell a vote short in their attempt to override it.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Two found dead at NW 94th home near Shawnee/Jackson Co. line
An overnight fire caused substantial damage to a home in the 3900 block of N.E. Kimbal Road,...
Faulty electrical cord blamed for house fire for north of Topeka
Brown Co. search warrant lands 4 people behind bars
Brown Co. search warrant lands 4 people behind bars
Jermoe Tang officially becomes a Wildcat
It’s official: K-State names Jerome Tang new men’s basketball coach
Matthew Mell
Man injured, arrested following police chase near Herington

Latest News

U.S. servicemembers are gifted Kansas-made Twinkies as they help Ukrainian refugees in Germany.
Ukrainian refugees, U.S. service members gifted Kansas Twinkies as conflict continues
Jackson Co. EMS
Two found dead at NW 94th home near Shawnee/Jackson Co. line
Vaughn Flora
Former Topeka Rep. passes away after 7-month battle with cancer
Juanita Erickson
USD 345 begins day one of three for final superintendent interviews
Calamar Construction
City manager stays course on NOTO building demolition, updates other projects