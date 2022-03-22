Advertisement

Kansas City baby’s death ruled homicide after police note “suspicious injury”

2-and-a-half month old was rushed to the hospital in January while not breathing.
By Shain Bergan
Mar. 22, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City baby’s January death has now been ruled a homicide after a medical examiner analyzed the child’s body, police announced Monday afternoon.

Two-and-a-half month old Tobias Wilson was rushed from his home on Northeast Winn Road at 10:37 a.m. on Jan. 6 when he was discovered not breathing. Medical staff at the hospital declared him dead. After being taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office, the examining doctor noticed “suspicious injury” to the baby, at which point Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit was notified, and an investigation was initiated, police said.

Police announced Monday afternoon that following an investigation that has stretched over two months, they are now ready to publicly call young Tobias’ death a homicide.

Investigators did not say whether anyone had been taken into custody yet in connection with the baby’s death.

The child’s grandmother had posted about the situation on Facebook two days after the baby’s death, saying, “My 2.5 month old grandson passed away the morning of January 6. They don’t know why. My 20yr old son fed him a bottle, and put Toby back down to sleep. After 7 he was awoken by his wife trying to wake up an unresponsive Toby. There was nothing anyone could do. SIDS seems to be the culprit but this young family, who have a 3yr old...need all the love, prayers, thoughts and help they can get. I have set up a go fund me for them to cover expenses and hopefully take one worry away...if you can help, that would be awesome. If you can’t, please just keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

