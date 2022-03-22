Jefferson’s nearing Topeka opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans will soon have a new place to grab wings.

Jefferson’s is set to open May 1, depending on construction, on 29th and Wanamaker. The restaurant estimates it will hire about 60 employees. Anyone interested can apply on Jeffersons.com. Jefferson’s focus is on its special wings, but they promise that between their salads and cheeseburgers they have something for everyone.

“We set ourselves apart because we do have a sports theme, family environment,” Vice President Ned Nelson said. “This is the kind of place where moms, dads, kids can congregate and feel at home. We have something for everybody.”

Jefferson’s also has two locations in Lawrence.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.