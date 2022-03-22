Jayhawks ranked in top 10 wildest student sections during March Madness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Jayhawks hope to take home a piece of the Championship net, the student section was ranked in the top 10 wildest student sections during the NCAA’s March Madness.

With March Madness underway and the University of Kansas Jayhawks Men’s team headed to Chicago for the Sweet 16, PlayIllinois.com - a site for the state’s gambling and sports news - says it released its report of the wildest college basketball student sections.

The Jayhawk student section came in as the ninth wildest section, following Duke, Florida, Arizona, Florida State, Gonzaga, Ohio State, Kentucky and UCLA.

The study also found the Phog boasts the fifth loudest student section, just after Duke, Florida State, Arizona and Kentucky.

Meanwhile, KU students ranked 13th for the best-dressed section, following Duke, Florida State, Arizona, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Auburn, UCLA, Cornell, Notre Dame, Kentucky and BYU.

Kansas also ranked 13th for the section with the most obnoxious changes, just behind Duke, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Arizona, Ohio State, BYU, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Clemson, LSU and Michigan.

To find the results of the survey, PlayIllinois said it surveyed 1,125 people in February about the NCAA Tournament to determine rankings from every NCAA basketball team who has made an appearance in the tournament since 2009.

To read the full study, click HERE.

