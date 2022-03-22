Jackson Co. deaths ruled murder-suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. authorities say the deaths of two people found in a home on NW 94th St. were a murder/suicide.

Sheriff Tim Morse identified the victims as Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel and John Alfred John Zempel, both 68. Morse said it’s believed Linda suffered from mental health issues in recent years, and shot John sometime during the day Monday. He says she then took her own life as deputies approached their home.

Deputies responded around 7 p.m. Monday to the 15000 block of NW 94th Rd. Morse said a woman called dispatch, said her husband was dead, then hung up the phone. He says as deputies approached, they saw a woman with a gun inside the house, then heard a gunshot.

Authorities closed NW 94th St. at the Jackson/Shawnee line, between Wilson and Rochester Rd. while they secured the scene and investigated.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, Mayetta Police, Jackson Co. EMS, Mayetta Fire, Hoyt Fire, and the Coroner’s Office all responded to the incident.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.