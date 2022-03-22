Advertisement

Jackson Co. deaths ruled murder-suicide

A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. authorities say the deaths of two people found in a home on NW 94th St. were a murder/suicide.

Sheriff Tim Morse identified the victims as Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel and John Alfred John Zempel, both 68. Morse said it’s believed Linda suffered from mental health issues in recent years, and shot John sometime during the day Monday. He says she then took her own life as deputies approached their home.

Deputies responded around 7 p.m. Monday to the 15000 block of NW 94th Rd. Morse said a woman called dispatch, said her husband was dead, then hung up the phone. He says as deputies approached, they saw a woman with a gun inside the house, then heard a gunshot.

Authorities closed NW 94th St. at the Jackson/Shawnee line, between Wilson and Rochester Rd. while they secured the scene and investigated.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, Mayetta Police, Jackson Co. EMS, Mayetta Fire, Hoyt Fire, and the Coroner’s Office all responded to the incident.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Two found dead at NW 94th home near Shawnee/Jackson Co. line
An overnight fire caused substantial damage to a home in the 3900 block of N.E. Kimbal Road,...
Faulty electrical cord blamed for house fire for north of Topeka
Brown Co. search warrant lands 4 people behind bars
Brown Co. search warrant lands 4 people behind bars
Jermoe Tang officially becomes a Wildcat
It’s official: K-State names Jerome Tang new men’s basketball coach
Matthew Mell
Man injured, arrested following police chase near Herington

Latest News

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla and Interim City Manager Bill Cochran at their monthly meeting....
Topeka Mayor, City Manager encouraged by pace of White Lakes Mall demolition
One person was taken to a local hospital early Tuesday afternoon when the car he was driving...
One injured after car hydroplanes and crashes off I-70 in west Topeka
U.S. servicemembers are gifted Kansas-made Twinkies as they help Ukrainian refugees in Germany.
Ukrainian refugees, U.S. service members gifted Kansas Twinkies as conflict continues
Jackson Co. EMS
Two found dead at NW 94th home near Shawnee/Jackson Co. line