Gov. signs bills to reapproriate funds, amend safety regulations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Tuesday, four bills in the Kansas legislature became law in the Sunflower State.

Gov. Kelly said she signed House Bill 2591, which repeals a state statute and effectively removes quarterly $100,000 State General Fund and $200,000 Conservation Fee Fund transfers to the Abandoned Oil and Gas Well Fund in the Kansas Corporation Commission.

The bill was introduced by Representative Troy Waymaster (R-109) and sponsored by the Committee on Appropriations. It passed unanimously in both the House and Senate and was submitted to the Governor on March 14.

Next, Kelly said she signed House Bill 2329, which amends current laws about pipeline safety rules and regulations overseen and enforced by the KCC. She said the move allows the KCC to adopt rules and regulations to follow the federal natural gas pipeline safety act.

The Committee on Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications introduced and sponsored the bill in February 2021 and multiple hearings and referrals ensued. In March 2021, the House passed the bill 121-1 and it was referred to the Senate that month.

The Senate did not pick the bill back up until March 2, 2022, when yet another hearing was held. A unanimous Senate vote to pass the bill followed on March 8.

Also on Tuesday, Kelly signed House Bill 2560, which extends the sunset for the Water Right Transition Assistance Program from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2030. She said the bill also extends the sunset for various fees in the Pesticide and Fertilizer Program within the Kansas Department of Agriculture from July 1, 2023, to July 1, 2028.

HB 2560 was introduced by Kenneth Titus of the KDA in January and was sponsored by the Committee on Agriculture. The House voted to pass the bill 101-11 while the Senate voted during Emergency Final Action to pass it 36-4.

Lastly, Gov. Kelly said she signed House Bill 2594, which creates an exemption in the law for vehicle identification number offenses for antique vehicles.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Leo Delperdang (R-94) and sponsored by the Committee on Transportation. It passed unanimously passed in both the House and Senate.

