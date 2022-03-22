Good Kid Aaliyah is providing help from Kansas to Kenya

TOPEKA (WIBW) -- Aaliyah Smith is a 16 year old Junior at Topeka West High School, she is an honor student and taking concurrent credit classes at Washburn University. Aaliyah and a few of her Topeka West classmates participated in the Washburn Leadership Challenge Event. The team received the Team Collaboration and Team Transformation Awards. Aaliyah has participated in the following Topeka West school activities; Westsiders Dance Team, Theater, Soccer, and Multiple School Clubs such as: BSU, Spirit Club, Kay Club, Circle of Friends, Latinos United, Spanish Club, Girls Who Code. Aaliyah has participated in Girl Scouts for about 9 years. Aaliyah has had the opportunity to be a part of two Girl Scout troops, one is located in Topeka and one in Kansas City. Aaliyah has been a part of the Girl Scouts Teen Leadership Circle for two years. Aaliyah participated for several years decorating graves at the The United States Department of Veterans Affairs Leavenworth National Cemetery. Aaliyah co-hosted a Body Positivity Workshop with her Kansas City Girl Scout Troop, for teens ages 12 to 17 and presented on the topic of anxiety.

Aaliyah co-authored a book called “The 4C’s” that was released in spring of 2021. In this book she highlighted her Community Poultry Project as her contribution to Community to one of the 4C’s. The leaders of the foundation are set to honor Aaliyah for her true passion for helping and serving others. This will be Aaliyah first International Award to be received, for her Project in Kenya. The Kavod Foundation will be presenting the award in person when Aaliyah travels to Kenya in July of 2022. Project: The Gold Award is the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts In order to qualify to earn this award you have to have achieved your bronze and silver award. The Community Poultry Project was established in Kenya in 2020. The Community Poultry Project is designed to address food insecurity and income inequality in the Makueni County Kenya Region. The goal of the project will empower women with knowledge, skills and business principles transferable to their children. This project has been strategically designed for sustainability. The chickens will provide a renewable food source of meat and eggs. I will also have a solar energy component. The plan is to use the solar panels to provide energy for the lighting of the project area as well as energy to provide power to the refrigerators that will keep the vaccines cool. The manure from the chickens will be used as fertilizer for the vegetables gardens being planted to provide additional food to community members. This Poultry Project provides food as well as a tradable commodities for other goods and services to sustain their children.

Aaliyah started this project as her Girl Scout Gold Award Project in effort to improve the lives of many. Aaliyah chose Kenya because in Girl Scouts, we are taught how to give communities that are forgotten hope and increase their sense of self-esteem by creating opportunities they never thought would be possible. “Everyone deserves a chance and it is up to us to find a way to help them. Kenya is deserving of that opportunity. Advice to help empower others: Aaliyah would say “Dream big and live life with no limits, the world needs you to take action now!!! Whether that be in your school, neighborhood, city, state or maybe even another country just get busy.” What people should know: Aaliyah wants people to know that the Community Poultry Project is dedicated to restoring dignity to those in need. We strive to inspire and improve the lives of those who are within the reach of this project. Please consider making a difference by donating to the Community Poultry Project, we would love your support. And we’re thrilled to support Aaliyah Smith as our 13 News Good Kid this week!

