Former Topeka Rep. passes away after 7-month battle with cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Democrats are mourning the loss of a longtime state legislator.

Former State Representative Vaughn Flora, 77, of Lawrence, passed away on Thursday, March 17, after a battle with cancer that started in August 2021.

Flora’s obituary indicates he served in the House’s Democratic minority for 14 years representing East Topeka. He worked on bills to prevent more coal-powered plants, monitor air pollution and protect Kansas Water.

The late Rep. lived in Lawrence and is survived by his wife Julie and three adult children.

Sevices will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at the Lawrence Jewish Community Congregation, 917 Highland Dr., which will be followed by a burial at Oak Hill Cemetery’s Natural Burial area. Masks and vaccinations will be required.

Warren-McElwain Mortuary & Cremation Services said in the spirit of Flora, who was never found without a hat, attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite hat.

A live stream of Flora’s celebration of life at Warren-McElwain can be found HERE.

Donations can be made to Elara Care Hospice, the Kansas Democratic Party, Kansas Organic Producers, Kansas Rural Center and Kansas Land Trust - all through Warren-McElwain at 120 W. 13th St. in Lawrence.

