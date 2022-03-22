Advertisement

Former Chiefs WR Robinson leaves for AFC West rival

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) rushes against Cincinnati Bengals...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) rushes against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chiefs Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson is heading to Vegas to join the Raiders.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Robinson will be signing a one year deal and heading to Las Vegas.

Robinson has been on the Chiefs since 2016 when they drafted him in the fourth round out of Florida.

He hauled in more than 1,600 yards and 14 touchdowns for Kansas City.

