Former Chiefs WR Robinson leaves for AFC West rival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chiefs Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson is heading to Vegas to join the Raiders.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Robinson will be signing a one year deal and heading to Las Vegas.

Robinson has been on the Chiefs since 2016 when they drafted him in the fourth round out of Florida.

He hauled in more than 1,600 yards and 14 touchdowns for Kansas City.

Former Chiefs’ WR Demarcus Robinson is signing a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, per @KatzBrosSports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2022

