Emporia Chamber to host small business classes in Spanish

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Chamber will host classes in Spanish for residents who wish to learn more about starting a small business.

The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce says it has partnered with the Lyon County State Bank to offer two workshops on how to start a business which will be held in Spanish.

The Chamber said the Spanish-language presentations will be held on March 30 and April 6 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Trusler Business Center, 719 Commercial St.

According to the Chamber, topics such as business plans, financial projections, types of business entities, purchasing an existing business, types of business financing, and resources to help potential small business owners move forward will be discussed.

Workshops will be free to anyone who wishes to attend.

For more information or to register for the workshops, residents should call the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce at 620-342-1600 or email chamber@emporiaks.org.

