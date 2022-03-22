Advertisement

Emergency response closes NW 94th at Shawnee/Jackson Co. line

A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An incident involving law enforcement and emergency responders closed a stretch of NW 94th St. Monday night at the Jackson/Shawnee.

Authorities responded to the call around 7 p.m. They have NW 94th blocked between Rochester and Wilson Roads.

13 NEWS has reached out to Jackson Co. and Shawnee Co. authorities, but so far they have not confirmed the nature of the call.

13 NEWS will provide updated information as it becomes available.

