Drivers stop to help trooper struggling with arrest

The officer, along with the help of the civilians, was able to overpower the suspect and put him under arrest.
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Florida Highway Patrol officer is grateful to the drivers who pulled over to help subdue a man accused of resisting arrest.

Dashcam video shows the trooper talking to a man identified as Alexander Hernandez Delgado on Friday by the side of Interstate 4. Delgado then allegedly punches the officer as he tries to put him in the patrol car.

Several drivers, including one in a semi-truck, pulled over to assist.

Alexander Hernandez Delgado is charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting...
Alexander Hernandez Delgado is charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence, according to the criminal report affidavit.(Source: Florida Highway Patrol via CNN)

The officer, along with the help of the civilians, was able to overpower Delgado and put him under arrest.

In his report, the officer said he suffered a bloody nose.

Delgado is charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence, according to the criminal report affidavit. He is currently in jail.

