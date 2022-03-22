Defense undecided if Mendez will take stand in murder trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The prosecution of a man accused of killing Washburn football player Dwane Simmons in 2019 continued Tuesday.

Assistant Shawnee Co. District Attorney Charles Kitt told 13 NEWS the prosecution has just a handful of witnesses left to testify and should be finished Wednesday.

Kitt warned jurors during opening arguments last week to be prepared to hear from at least 60 witnesses testifying for the state.

He’s trying to convince them 21-year-old Francisco Mendez is guilty of first degree murder.

Mendez’s attorney, Kevin Shepherd, told 13 NEWS he is prepared to call up to seven defense witnesses in an attempt to prove Mendez’s innocence.

Defense testimony could start as soon as Wednesday.

Mendez is facing one count of first degree murder for Simmons’ death, four counts of attempted murder for four Washburn football players including Corey Ballentine and several aggravated robbery charges.

