Co-owner of building in NOTO Arts District says he’s unaware of demolition process moving forward

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is moving forward with plans to demolish a building in the NOTO Arts District.

Dave Jackson is co-owner of the building at 911 North Kansas Avenue. He says he was unaware of the decision to move forward.

“It’s a beautiful building it’s structurally sound, I don’t know what their problem is,” said Jackson.

Jackson asked council members last week to reconsider their vote to move ahead with demolishing the building. He said he’s not heard what Interim City Manager Bill Cochran told 13 NEWS Monday that the process continues.

“Well of course I hadn’t heard anything at all from the acting City Manager Mr. Cochran which is disappointing,” said Jackson.

Cochran responded Tuesday, “the property manager may not have known a specific date as to when the building will start to come down, but they have been fully aware that building was going to be coming down since there’s been a demolition order on it for several years.”

“The city issued a demolition notice, I admit it but I’ve been trying to work with him to give them updates on a weekly basis about what’s going on,” Jackson responded.

Jackson says he is sincere in his efforts to save the building.

“It’s not like I’m not trying. It’s not like we walked off and abandoned, as a matter of fact, last month we spent $3000 to clean the debris from the building just assured it is not going to be a fire hazard,” Jackson explained.

Cochran said it’s too late, “we put it out for bid, that bid process closed on the 15th of this month (March).”

“We awarded the contract to a company and they will start demolition here in the near future. So that company has been told that they can start the process April 1, if their timeline adds up so that’s a target day is April 1st for the start of the demolition of the building,” said Cochran.

13 NEWS asked Dave Jackson if he plans to move forward with any legal action, he says attorneys cost too much money, and it could wear him down.

