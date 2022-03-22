Advertisement

Co-owner of building in NOTO Arts District says he’s unaware of demolition process moving forward

Co-owner of building in NOTO Arts District says he’s unaware of demolition process moving...
Co-owner of building in NOTO Arts District says he’s unaware of demolition process moving forward(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is moving forward with plans to demolish a building in the NOTO Arts District.

Dave Jackson is co-owner of the building at 911 North Kansas Avenue. He says he was unaware of the decision to move forward.

“It’s a beautiful building it’s structurally sound, I don’t know what their problem is,” said Jackson.

Jackson asked council members last week to reconsider their vote to move ahead with demolishing the building. He said he’s not heard what Interim City Manager Bill Cochran told 13 NEWS Monday that the process continues.

“Well of course I hadn’t heard anything at all from the acting City Manager Mr. Cochran which is disappointing,” said Jackson.

Cochran responded Tuesday, “the property manager may not have known a specific date as to when the building will start to come down, but they have been fully aware that building was going to be coming down since there’s been a demolition order on it for several years.”

“The city issued a demolition notice, I admit it but I’ve been trying to work with him to give them updates on a weekly basis about what’s going on,” Jackson responded.

Jackson says he is sincere in his efforts to save the building.

“It’s not like I’m not trying. It’s not like we walked off and abandoned, as a matter of fact, last month we spent $3000 to clean the debris from the building just assured it is not going to be a fire hazard,” Jackson explained.

Cochran said it’s too late, “we put it out for bid, that bid process closed on the 15th of this month (March).”

“We awarded the contract to a company and they will start demolition here in the near future. So that company has been told that they can start the process April 1, if their timeline adds up so that’s a target day is April 1st for the start of the demolition of the building,” said Cochran.

13 NEWS asked Dave Jackson if he plans to move forward with any legal action, he says attorneys cost too much money, and it could wear him down.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Two found dead at NW 94th home near Shawnee/Jackson Co. line
An overnight fire caused substantial damage to a home in the 3900 block of N.E. Kimbal Road,...
Faulty electrical cord blamed for house fire for north of Topeka
Brown Co. search warrant lands 4 people behind bars
Brown Co. search warrant lands 4 people behind bars
Jermoe Tang officially becomes a Wildcat
It’s official: K-State names Jerome Tang new men’s basketball coach
A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Jackson Co. deaths ruled murder-suicide

Latest News

FILE - Kansas Statehouse (AP)
Gov. signs bills to reapproriate funds, amend safety regulations
Te'Bryis Robinson, 16, accused in shooting at Towne East Square
DA’s Office intends to try teen as an adult in shooting at Towne East
FILE - The Brown Co. Sheriff says thieves are looking for easy opportunities to steal, which...
Sheriff warns of rising crime rates as planting season begins, gas prices rise
A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Jackson Co. deaths ruled murder-suicide