City manager stays course on NOTO building demolition, updates other projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is moving forward with plans to demolish a building in the NOTO Arts District.

Interim City Manager Bill Cochran told 13 NEWS that council members advised him to “stay the course” for the building at 911 N. Kansas Ave. As such, he has entered into a contract with a company to bring down the building. They could begin work as soon as April 1.

The move comes despite a plea from building co-owner Dave Jackson at last week’s Topeka City Council meeting.

“The building is not unsafe which has been alleged,” Jackson said at the time.

However, Cochran said the process is moving forward.

“We feel that the City of Topeka has given him every opportunity to make improvements to that area,” Cochran said. “The demolition order has been in place for quite some time. The citizens and neighbors and everything in that area are just ready for that building to come to an end.”

Cochran spoke with 13 NEWS during a visit to the Eye on Northeast Kansas show. He also updated the status of the Polk-Quincy viaduct project. After years of talking about it, he said people soon will see actual work.

According to Cochran, demolition work will get underway in April on structures in the realigned path. That’s expected to take into June, after which people may see a pause for about a year to allow time for the Kansas Historical Society to do an excavation and study of the site. Utility work would then get underway next summer.

Long-term, the project to improve the safety of I-70 through downtown Topeka should clear the way for new development.

“So much interstate traffic goes through that and comes through the City of Topeka, and that’s really going to make a nice gateway coming down to downtown,” Cochran said, adding it also will open a path along Van Buren St. from the Capitol building to the riverfront, creating many possibilities for development.

Cochran also said the city believes it has an answer as to when work will re-state on a senior living apartment site on the former Topeka State Hospital grounds off I-70 and Macvicar. The project has raised concerns as the site has sat idle for the past year, with partially-completed structures.

He said the project’s developer - Calamar - recently submitted a 90-day construction plan to the city. Under it, work on parking areas should begin soon. He said the company also presented an engineering report, showing most existing structures and materials remain solid, though some second-story flooring will need to be replaced.

In January, Calamar’s vice president told 13 NEWS he hoped to complete construction by the third quarter of 2022, but, so far, work has yet to resume.

On the city’s south side, demolition continues on the former White Lakes Mall. Cochran says the property owners have a contract with a developer, though he could not reveal information on what might be in the works.

“You’re going to see a lot of big things happening in that South Topeka corridor,” he said.

Next week, the City Council begins talk on their 10-year capital improvement plan, including how to use $35 million in American Rescue Plan funding.

