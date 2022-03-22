Chiefs sign WR Coleman, hasn’t played in NFL game since 2018

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping former top draft pick, Corey Coleman, can help them stay atop the AFC West.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Chiefs are signing wide receiver Corey Coleman. Coleman hasn’t recorded a single catch in the league since 2018.

Coleman was the 15th overall pick in the 2016 draft to the Cleveland Browns. He was traded after two seasons to the Buffalo Bills who eventually cut him. He bounced around to the New England Patriots practice squad.

The New York Giants took in Coleman where he played in eight games in the red-and-blue. He tore his ACL in the 2019 preseason, then moved to the NYG practice squad in 2020 before being out of the league completed in 2021. He was suspended by the NFL in 2021 for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

His career totals are 789 yards in three seasons (27 games played) and 5 receiving touchdowns.

Rapoport did not report any details of the deal.

Comeback? The #Chiefs are signing former #Giants WR Corey Coleman, source said. Just 27, Coleman is back in the NFL after a year out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2022

