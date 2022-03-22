Advertisement

Chiefs sign WR Coleman, hasn’t played in NFL game since 2018

Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown (13) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to wide...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown (13) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Corey Coleman in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping former top draft pick, Corey Coleman, can help them stay atop the AFC West.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Chiefs are signing wide receiver Corey Coleman. Coleman hasn’t recorded a single catch in the league since 2018.

Coleman was the 15th overall pick in the 2016 draft to the Cleveland Browns. He was traded after two seasons to the Buffalo Bills who eventually cut him. He bounced around to the New England Patriots practice squad.

The New York Giants took in Coleman where he played in eight games in the red-and-blue. He tore his ACL in the 2019 preseason, then moved to the NYG practice squad in 2020 before being out of the league completed in 2021. He was suspended by the NFL in 2021 for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

His career totals are 789 yards in three seasons (27 games played) and 5 receiving touchdowns.

Rapoport did not report any details of the deal.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Two found dead at NW 94th home near Shawnee/Jackson Co. line
An overnight fire caused substantial damage to a home in the 3900 block of N.E. Kimbal Road,...
Faulty electrical cord blamed for house fire for north of Topeka
Brown Co. search warrant lands 4 people behind bars
Brown Co. search warrant lands 4 people behind bars
Jermoe Tang officially becomes a Wildcat
It’s official: K-State names Jerome Tang new men’s basketball coach
A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Jackson Co. deaths ruled murder-suicide

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) rushes against Cincinnati Bengals...
Former Chiefs WR Robinson leaves for AFC West rival
Transgender athletes bill
Kansas Senate passes bill banning transgender students from women's sports
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
KU’s Agbaji named Naismith POY Award finalist
FILE - Kansas basketball holds their open practice session ahead of NCAA tournament play at...
Jayhawks ranked in top 10 wildest student sections during March Madness