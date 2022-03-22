Amended report reveals new details in Osage Co. fatal crash

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An amended report from the Kansas Highway Patrol has revealed new details about a September 2021 crash that killed a woman from Vassar.

13 NEWS obtained the full ‘Kansas Motor Vehicle Crash Report’ from KHP on Tuesday morning. The document is marked as amended and provided to 13 NEWS by the family of Patti Croy.

The accident happened just after 12:30 p.m. on September 10, 2021 on K-268 in Osage Co. The location was roughly two miles east of US-75.

On the day of the accident, 13 NEWS originally reported, via the Kansas Highway Patrol, that Patti Croy, 65, of Vassar died when her westbound 2013 Kia Sorento left the road, over corrected and crossed the center line, striking an eastbound 2010 GMC Acadia.

However, the amended report indicates Croy was not the one who drove into oncoming traffic.

The updated document states that the 2010 GMC Acadia, driven by Trisha Ellis, 52, of Lyndon crossed the center line and struck Croy’s Kia.

Ellis was seriously injured in the accident.

The original report KHP also indicated Ellis was from Superior, Wisconsin, which was incorrect.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.