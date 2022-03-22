Advertisement

After a 12-day break, Topeka Public Schools students back in classrooms

A bus prepares to drop off students Tuesday morning at Robinson Middle School, 1125 S.W. 14th...
A bus prepares to drop off students Tuesday morning at Robinson Middle School, 1125 S.W. 14th in Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After an unusually long spring break, students in the Topeka Public Schools were back in their classrooms on a rainy Tuesday morning.

School was out this past week -- March 14 to 18 -- because of spring break.

Students also were off Monday, as it was a teacher planning and preparation day.

Students got a couple of extra days off on March 10 and 11 -- the Thursday and Friday before spring break -- as snow, ice and cold made for treacherous conditions, especially for school buses.

Though streets were a little slick in spots early Tuesday morning after overnight and early-morning rainfall, buses were rolling through Topeka before dawn as they picked up and dropped off students at schools across the city.

The last day of school for the 2021-22 academic year in Topeka Unified School District 501 is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24.

