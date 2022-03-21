Woman seriously injured in car-tractor collision in Brown County

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was seriously injured over the weekend when the car she was driving rear-ended a farm tractor on a Brown County highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:50 a.m. Saturday on US-73 highway just north of Nighthawk Road. The location was about two miles east of Horton.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash occurred when a 2004 Buick LeSabre that was traveling east on US-73 highway rear-ended a John Deere tractor.

After the collision, the Buick came to rest in the north ditch.

The Buick’s driver, Charlotte Louise VanDiver, 58, of Hiawatha, was transported to Amberwell Hospital in Hiawatha with serious injuries. The patrol said VanDiver was wearing her seat belt.

The tractor’s driver, Timothy N. Lehew, 55, of Horton, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Lehew wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.