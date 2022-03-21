Advertisement

Wildcats lose 89-57 to NC State in NCAA Tournament

Kansas State's Ayoka Lee (50) attempts to shoot as North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane (33)...
Kansas State's Ayoka Lee (50) attempts to shoot as North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane (33) defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)(Ben McKeown | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s women’s basketball team fell 89-57 to NC State in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 9 seeded Wildcats played aggressively to start the contest. K-State held a 11-10 lead over the No. 1 seeded Wolfpack with roughly five minutes left in the first quarter.

But, the second quarter was a one-sided showing in favor of NC State. K-State was outscored by 12 in the second quarter and trailed 43-27 going into halftime. It was a lead that Kansas State was never able to make a significant dent in and the season came to a close for the ‘Cats.

True freshmen guard Serena Sundell kept fighting to bring her team back into the contest. She scored 17 points to lead all Wildcats scorers. Ayoka Lee was the only other K-State player to score in double figures, logging 12 points and hauling in 8 rebounds while playing through foul trouble.

Kansas State finishes the year at 20-13.

