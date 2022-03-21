Wildcats lose 89-57 to NC State in NCAA Tournament

RALEIGH, N.C. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s women’s basketball team fell 89-57 to NC State in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 9 seeded Wildcats played aggressively to start the contest. K-State held a 11-10 lead over the No. 1 seeded Wolfpack with roughly five minutes left in the first quarter.

But, the second quarter was a one-sided showing in favor of NC State. K-State was outscored by 12 in the second quarter and trailed 43-27 going into halftime. It was a lead that Kansas State was never able to make a significant dent in and the season came to a close for the ‘Cats.

True freshmen guard Serena Sundell kept fighting to bring her team back into the contest. She scored 17 points to lead all Wildcats scorers. Ayoka Lee was the only other K-State player to score in double figures, logging 12 points and hauling in 8 rebounds while playing through foul trouble.

Kansas State finishes the year at 20-13.

