Two taken to hospital following turnpike collision south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital after a collision Sunday evening on southbound Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike southwest of Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:53 p.m. Sunday on I-335 near Auburn Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Ford E-450 pickup truck was attempting a U-turn on the roadway and didn’t see a 2013 Hyundai Sonata in its blind spot.

The patrol said the Ford truck struck the Hyundai before striking the concrete barrier wall.

Both occupants of the Hyundai were transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with what were believed to be minor injuries. They were identified as Kimberly Ribordy, 60, of Derby, the driver of the Hyundai, and Kolbi Rosendal, 13, of Derby. Both Ribordy and Rosendal were wearing their seat belts.

None of the occupants of the Ford truck were reported to have been injured. They were identified as Daniel Stovall, 29, of Topeka, the driver; and passengers Cameron Little, 25, of Olathe, and Spencer Sheals, 30, of Holton. All were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

