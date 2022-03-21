Topeka woman arrested Saturday on drug charges in Jackson Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested following a traffic stop on Saturday afternoon in Jackson Co.

According to Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, March 19th at approximately 2:30 pm, a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a blue 2017 Honda Accord for a traffic infraction near 110th and US Hwy 75.

The driver, Thalia Taylor, 27, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of ecstasy, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

