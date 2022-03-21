Advertisement

Topeka woman arrested Saturday on drug charges in Jackson Co.

Thalia Taylor, 27, of Topeka, was arrested following a traffic stop on Saturday afternoon in...
Thalia Taylor, 27, of Topeka, was arrested following a traffic stop on Saturday afternoon in Jackson Co.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested following a traffic stop on Saturday afternoon in Jackson Co.

According to Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, March 19th at approximately 2:30 pm, a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a blue 2017 Honda Accord for a traffic infraction near 110th and US Hwy 75.

The driver, Thalia Taylor, 27, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of ecstasy, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alzheimer's Association says you may have an early indicator for severe memory loss - and...
The Alzheimer’s Association says you may have an early indicator for severe memory loss
Rolanda Shopteese (left) and Crystal Wakolee (right) are arrested after search warrants are...
Two arrested after search warrants reveal meth in Topeka home
FILE
Wrongfully convicted man sues Kansas county for $93 million
Bird flu
Bird flu found in two more Kansas counties
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10 takes a shot as Creighton forward Ryan Hawkins (44) and Rati...
1-seed Jayhawks advance to Chicago in NCAA March Madness Tournament

Latest News

Gov. Laura Kelly declared a state of emergency in response to high fire danger in much of the...
One person reported dead in a fire as Governor Kelly declares disaster
Kansas Notions in Topeka is a new business stirring up unique products.
Topeka business owner took a tragedy to help build her dream shop
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters about the state's response to the...
Governor Kelly issues state of disaster emergency for wildfires
U.S. Senators Roger Marshall (in black) and Jerry Moran (in blue) visit with soldiers from Ft....
Kansas U.S. Senate delegation visits with Fort Riley soldiers deployed in Germany