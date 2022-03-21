Topeka pastor gives church a new life

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Pastor Joe Wible Jr. passed by an abandoned church on 7th Street, he learned it’s one of the oldest churches in Topeka.

“We saw the church and it was in pretty much decay, been abandoned for 20 years and so it needed quite a bit of work on it,” said Wible Jr.

What was once the first African American church in Topeka is now The Rock Community Church.

Rebuilding it took a handful of dedicated men who shared the same goal.

“There was really four of us working on it and primarily two of us, myself and Dale Flores, we were here everyday working on it, both of us have heart conditions and we worked four days a week and just kept at it,” he said.

Wible Jr. said he knew he could create something special the instant he saw the building.

“I was retired, I was going to Topeka Baptist Church, that is my home church and loved it there. Then I drove passed this church because I was helping out my grandson on a house he was flipping and when I saw it, I stopped and the Lord just touched my heart about bringing it back to the community. That’s why it’s named community, we are nondomination, we are not about a religion we are about preaching the word of god so he put it on my heart, so we are not reaching out to all of Topeka, we are reaching out to this community,” he explained.

The project cost about $170,000 which came out of his retirement fund.

“If only one person is saved throughout this process, it was well-worth it.”

The church is located at 9087 SW 7th Street.

The church is now open for services, here are the times:

-Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m.

-Sunday evenings at 6:00 p.m.

-Wednesday evenings at 6:00 p.m.

