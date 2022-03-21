Shawnee Co. Parks + Rec updates trout deaths at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says it pulled about 200 trout from Lake Shawnee.

The trout was released from two separate trucks on two separate days, Feb. 23 and Feb. 35.

The fish that expired were released Feb. 23 at the south boat ramp. All of the fish on Feb. 25 at the main boat ramp were released successfully.

The fishery estimates that this amounts to approximately 6,000 fish.

Parks + Rec says Crystal Lakes Fisheries informed Parks +Rec that its crew noticed that the fish were stressed as they were released from the truck and noticed during the stocking that a number had expired before being released.

The fishery noted that this occasionally happens, although they don’t know the exact reason. The fishery will replace the number of expired fish that are recovered by SCP+R staff.

The morning the trout were released on Feb. 23, the boat ramp and surrounding ground were icy and slick. Parks + Rec says with these conditions and the low temperature, it was unsafe for staff to attempt to recover the expired fish. This is why fish are being seen washing up along the boat ramp area.

Park maintenance staff remove expired fish daily and have now removed 200 fish from the lake. It is unknown but possible that more fish have expired than those that were observed on Feb. 23 to have expired when it was estimated that 100-150 had expired.

“We have released trout into Lake Shawnee since 1979 and staff only recall two instances in which a number of fish were lost and both of those involved extreme weather, said Laurent, SCP+R director.

“Trout are stocked in lakes and ponds all around the Midwest and up into the northern states,” he said, adding that, “The public enjoys watching the trout stocking and fishermen tell us that they enjoy the unique fishing experience.”

Parks + Rec says Crystal Lake Fisheries will stock Lake Shawnee again in October, at which time it will release additional trout to make up for the trout lost during the February release.

