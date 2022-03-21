REPORTS: K-State close to hiring Baylor’s Jerome Tang as new men’s basketball coach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - National reports indicate that Kansas State and Baylor assistant Jerome Tang are “finalizing a deal” to become the next head men’s basketball coach for the Wildcats.

CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reports that the hiring is expected to be announced soon.

Tang has coached under Scott Drew with the Bears for the past 19 seasons. Baylor has turned from one of the Big 12 Conferences bottom men’s basketball programs to one of the top teams in the nation. Last season, the Baylor Bears won the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas State fired head coach Bruce Weber after three straight seasons missing the NCAA Tournament.

Sources: Baylor's Jerome Tang is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at Kansas State. Official announcement expected soon. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.