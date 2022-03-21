Portion of I-70 closed due to winter storm in Colorado

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The calendar might say it’s spring, but for areas in Kansas and Colorado, Monday is not ideal for flowers waiting to bloom or animals waking up from long winter naps. In parts of western Kansas and Colorado, a wintry situation causing safety concerns on major highways prompted the clousure of westbound Interstate 70 at Goodland, about 20 miles east of the state line.

On the Kansas side, a powerful low-pressure system is expected to produce widespread rain, some snow and a lot of wind through the middle of the week.

“Accumulations of snow should be limited to grassy areas, but some roads may be slushy early Tuesday as temperatures hover near freezing,” Storm Team 12 Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen reported Monday.

News outlets including CBS 4 in Denver, report a storm moving from eastern New Mexico inot central Kansas would produce high wind and locally heavy snow on Colorado’s southeastern plains. The station reports the heaviest snow expected to fall during Monday afternoon into the early evening hours.

