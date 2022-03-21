Advertisement

Police chase that started near Riley called off Sunday night after it enters Clay County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chase that started Sunday night just west of the town of Riley was called off after it moved into nearby Clay County, authorities said.

The incident began around 8:56 p.m. Sunday when Riley County police officers attempted to detain a 26-year-old man near the intersection of Lasita Road and Bala Road. The location was about three miles west of Riley.

The man fled from officers in his car after he was told he was being detained, according to Riley County police reports.

A pursuit ensued but Riley County police terminated the chase once it entered Clay County.

At that point, officers from Clay Center and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office picked up the chase, but they later terminated the pursuit, as well.

Riley County police filed a report for fleeing and eluding; possession of stolen property; and interference with a law enforcement officer in connection with the incident.

