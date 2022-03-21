Police ask for help in finding missing, endangered 1-year-old abducted in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a one-year-old was reportedly abducted on Saturday, taken by his mother in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Main Street.

William Magice Jr. was taken by Erneshia Jones about 4:20 p.m., according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

The toddler was last seen in a white Chevrolet SUV wearing brown overalls, a light gray sweater and one Nike shoe. William may have a scab or cut in the middle of his forehead, police said.

He weighs 22 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 911 or notify the KCPD Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

