Overnight fire causes substantial damage to house north of Topeka
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An overnight fire caused substantial damage to a house just north of Topeka, authorities said.
The blaze was reported at 11:59 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 3900 block of N.E. Kimbal Road.
Authorities said the house was fully involved in flames when first-arriving crews from the Soldier Township Fire Department arrived on the scene.
Other units were called to help battle the fire, with the last crews clearing the scene at 4:30 a.m. Monday.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
However, the American Red Cross was called to help the home’s occupants with their post fire-related needs.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
