Monday night forecast: Widespread rain lasting through Tuesday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain and a few rumbles of thunder are likely this afternoon into tonight. The rain will be heaviest before sunset before turning scattered and moderate overnight into Tuesday morning. A chance for scattered rain and snow mix lasts through Wednesday night. 1-2″ of rain is possible from now until Wednesday night with isolated amounts over 2″ possible. Most of the rain, however, will fall before Tuesday morning. Snowfall amounts of up to 1″ are possible on the grassy surfaces mainly in North-Central Kansas for Tuesday night into Wednesday.

8PM Supercast image for Monday evening (WIBW)

Tonight: Rain likely, heavy at times. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. Lows in the 30s and 40s especially from Manhattan to the west with lows staying around 50° for the eastern half of the viewing area. Winds SE/E 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain mixing with snow will exist all day but will be more scattered in nature vs widespread meaning we’ll have dry conditions at times. As for temperatures, it will depend on the timing of the cold front. Higher confidence that areas west of Manhattan will remain in the 30s and 40s all day while areas along and east of HWY 75 will be in the 50s possibly 60s through midday. No matter how warm it gets, temperatures are expected to be in the 30s and 40s for most areas by 5pm. Winds N/NW 10-20, gusts around 35 mph.

The precipitation chances become more hit and miss and isolated Tuesday night through Wednesday night meaning some areas may not have any precipitation during this time-frame especially out toward central KS. The higher chance of precipitation will mainly be east of a line from Marysville down to Council Grove as the storm system works its way east.

Highs will be stuck in the 40s Wednesday with upper 40s-low 50s Thursday. We’ll finally get back to warmer weather on Friday. This may be the first time we see the sun this week and the good news is the sunshine continues over the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Wet and cold then warm and sunny (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Rain will be increasing in converge and intensity this afternoon/evening hours. While precipitation continues Tuesday and Wednesday, it won’t be as widespread as this afternoon or tonight. Make sure to keep checking back daily for updates on specific details on timing of the precipitation. While snow may mix in with rain at times Tuesday and Wednesday, impacts will be minimal with any accumulation staying on grassy surfaces and just making roads slushy.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.