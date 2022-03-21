Monday forecast: Rain likely by this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An unsettled weather pattern will be setting up for the first half of the work week with precipitation chances today through Wednesday. The highest probability of heavy/widespread precipitation will occur this afternoon and tonight. By tomorrow and Wednesday it’ll be more isolated to at best scattered and won’t be as heavy.

By Wednesday night when this storm system exits the area, most spots will have 1-2″ of rain. Obviously there will be exceptions with some spots less and others more but 90% of our totals with this unsettled weather pattern will occur by tomorrow morning. In other words whatever you get by Tuesday morning up to 0.25″ of additional precipitation might occur between Tuesday through Wednesday night.

Similar to what we had last Friday, there will be some snow and possibly sleet mixing with the rain however impacts will be minimal. Yes roads may turn slushy but any accumulation will be confined to grassy surfaces. With that said though up to 1″ can’t be ruled out mainly out in north-central KS but once we get into the snow/sleet chance, the precipitation rate won’t be as heavy as when it’s rain.

Normal High: 59/Normal Low: 36 (WIBW)

Today: Slight chance of rain between 11am-1pm with the higher chance of rain becoming heavier and more widespread after 1pm. Highs in the low-mid 60s (50s once the rain moves through). Winds S 10-20, gusts around 35 mph.

Tonight: Rain likely, heavy at times. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. Lows in the 30s and 40s especially from Manhattan to the west with lows staying around 50° for the eastern half of the viewing area. Winds SE/E 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: As a cold front pushes through, temperatures may briefly warm in the low-mid 50s especially southeast of the turnpike but for most of northeast KS temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s most of the day. Rain mixing with snow will exist all day but will be more scattered in nature vs widespread meaning we’ll have dry conditions at times. Winds N/NW 10-20, gusts around 35 mph.

The precipitation chances become more hit and miss and isolated Tuesday night through Wednesday night meaning some areas may be completely done with precipitation during this time-frame especially out toward central KS. The higher chance of precipitation will mainly be east of a line from Marysville down to Council Grove as the storm system works its way east.

Highs will be stuck in the 40s Wednesday with upper 40s-low 50s Thursday. We’ll finally get back to warmer weather on Friday. This may be the first time we see the sun this week and the good news is the sunshine continues over the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Taking Action:

Rain will be increasing in converge and intensity this afternoon/evening hours.

While precipitation continues Tuesday and Wednesday, it won’t be as widespread as this afternoon or tonight. Make sure to keep checking back daily for updates on specific details on timing of the precipitation.

While snow may mix in with rain at times Tuesday and Wednesday, impacts will be minimal with any accumulation staying on grassy surfaces and just making roads slushy.



