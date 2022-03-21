Mission Township Fire Department begins Controlled Burns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state of Kansas does the second most controlled burning in the country behind number one Florida. Burning season is now in full swing across the sunflower state as long as the weather cooperates. When the weather did cooperate Monday morning, the Missions Township Fire Department wasted no time in beginning a controlled burn at the Lake Sherwood dam and later the Lake Quivao dam.

“We’ve had difficulty getting out here this year because the weather has not been conducive for prescribed burns that meets our timeframe,” said Forrest Walter, fire chief for the Mission Town ship Fire Department. “We have been in a high fire danger and we still are in a high fire danger. We’ve got good humidity this morning and it’s supposed to rain this afternoon and the next few days so we feel real comfortable doing a prescribed burn.”

Of course, a controlled burn can always become uncontrolled so it’s important to know the weather conditions and have enough resources before starting the blaze.

“You really need to watch if there’s going to be a change in wind direction,” says Walters. “That will really cause some issues with people, so right now the wind is blowing this direction, across us but at about 11:30 it’s going to switch from the east and when people aren’t ready for a wind change that’s when they run into problems.”

Mark Neely is with the Kansas Forest Service and says that not only is controlled burning the natural way of clearing land, but also the cost friendly way.

“It’s a whole lot cheaper to prescribe burn than to use chemicals,” said Neely. “Anybody using chemicals knows how much chemical prices have jumped in the past year and so it’s even more efficient now to burn. Plus some people don’t want to put chemicals down and prescribed fire would be considered more organic in that manner.”

The real bottom line, however, when dealing with fire is to have an end goal in sight and to plan ahead.

“It’s good to know what it is you’re wanting to do,” said Neely. “Again, preplanning is critical. You just can’t go out and say I want to go burn today. It would be short sided just to do that so you want to know your objectives and execute it appropriately.”

