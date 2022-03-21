Advertisement

Marshall and Moran call for more assistance to humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

13 News at Six
By Chris Fisher
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A delegation of ten U.S. lawmakers, including two from Kansas who went to see the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine first hand are back on American soil.

U.S. Senators Roger Marshall (R-KS) and Jerry Moran (R-KS) were members of the bi-partisan group that visited Poland and Germany over the weekend.

The trip was to gather insight about the situation in Ukraine following President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call with Congress last week.

Marshall and Moran flew out from Washington D.C. late Thursday and returned late Sunday night. Both spoke to 13 NEWS Monday afternoon -- Marshall via zoom, and Moran via phone.

Marshall said in all of his trips as a medical mission worker, he’s never seen more efficient care than what the Polish provided the nearly 1 million Ukrainian refugees in their care.

“They were providing of course, food and clothing and shelter and warmth and emotional support. But way beyond that, half of Polish homes now have a refugee staying with them. And one way or another, they have found a home for almost all 1 million of those refugees...” Marshall said.

Moran emphasized that it’s not only what America and Ukraine’s allies provide, it’s about how fast those resources can be provided.

“I come away with the belief that the Ukrainians can win, but they can only win if United States, NATO, European Countries, the rest of the world, do more, give them the tools to win. And I wanna make certain that we’re not just giving them enough to satisfy the political needs of the moment... It needs to be more than just this symbolic kind of step... We need to make certain that we’re not just giving them enough assistance to survive. We need to give them enough military equipment and humanitarian aid to win,” said Moran.

Marshall called on the Biden administration to do less talking and take more action, noting the “few weapons” from America that have arrived to assist Ukraine.

“I beg the Pentagon. I’m begging the White House to start following through with your words to start delivering these weapons. It’s not a time for talking. I think that this can quietly be done, give them what they need,” Marshall said.

He went on to call for the US to provide more strikers, drones and MiG fighter jets, and to stop delaying more sanctions.

“The sanctions that the White House has talked about, they need to be implemented. We need to stop delaying the implementation of these sanctions. We need to stop any type of import of any energy sources, whether it be oil, gas, or nuclear from, from Russia. And we need to implement, the, the financial packages as well. Stop waiting until June to implement those. We can put a major, major financial hurt on Mr. Putin,” Marshall said.

Marshall applauded Germany for doing more to support Ukraine, but called out other nations.

“Israel could do more. India could be doing a lot more as well. We need all the nations world putting pressure on Mr. Putin,” he said.

Marshall said before putting American boots on the ground, more non-military steps need to be taken such as “putting more sanctions, implementing the sanctions, stopping doing business with Russia, engaging with the European Union, as well as NATO allies, and really free nations across the world should be engaged...”

U.S. Senators who joined Marshall and Moran included Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Angus King (I-Maine), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.).

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight fire caused substantial damage to a home in the 3900 block of N.E. Kimbal Road,...
Faulty electrical cord blamed for house fire for north of Topeka
Thalia Taylor, 27, of Topeka, was arrested following a traffic stop on Saturday afternoon in...
Topeka woman arrested Saturday on drug charges in Jackson Co.
Kansas Notions in Topeka is a new business stirring up unique products.
Topeka business owner took a tragedy to help build her dream shop
Gov. Laura Kelly declared a state of emergency in response to high fire danger in much of the...
One person reported dead in a fire as Governor Kelly declares disaster
Baylor head coach Scott Drew talks with associate head coach Jerome Tang during a men's NCAA...
REPORTS: K-State close to hiring Baylor’s Jerome Tang as new men’s basketball coach

Latest News

Jerome Tang will serve as the next head men’s basketball coach at Kansas State.
It’s official: K-State names Jerome Tang new men’s basketball coach
Controlled Burning
A delegation of ten U.S. lawmakers, including two from Kansas who went to see the humanitarian...
Marshall and Moran call for more assistance to humanitarian crisis in Ukraine
Pastor Joe Wible Jr. passed by an abandoned church on 7th Street, he learned it’s one of the...
Topeka pastor gives church a new life
Pastor Joe Wible Jr. passed by an abandoned church on 7th Street, he learned it’s one of the...
Pastor Joe Wible Jr. passed by an abandoned church on 7th Street, he learned it’s one of the oldest