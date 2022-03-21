Marshall and Moran call for more assistance to humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A delegation of ten U.S. lawmakers, including two from Kansas who went to see the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine first hand are back on American soil.

U.S. Senators Roger Marshall (R-KS) and Jerry Moran (R-KS) were members of the bi-partisan group that visited Poland and Germany over the weekend.

The trip was to gather insight about the situation in Ukraine following President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call with Congress last week.

Marshall and Moran flew out from Washington D.C. late Thursday and returned late Sunday night. Both spoke to 13 NEWS Monday afternoon -- Marshall via zoom, and Moran via phone.

Marshall said in all of his trips as a medical mission worker, he’s never seen more efficient care than what the Polish provided the nearly 1 million Ukrainian refugees in their care.

“They were providing of course, food and clothing and shelter and warmth and emotional support. But way beyond that, half of Polish homes now have a refugee staying with them. And one way or another, they have found a home for almost all 1 million of those refugees...” Marshall said.

Moran emphasized that it’s not only what America and Ukraine’s allies provide, it’s about how fast those resources can be provided.

“I come away with the belief that the Ukrainians can win, but they can only win if United States, NATO, European Countries, the rest of the world, do more, give them the tools to win. And I wanna make certain that we’re not just giving them enough to satisfy the political needs of the moment... It needs to be more than just this symbolic kind of step... We need to make certain that we’re not just giving them enough assistance to survive. We need to give them enough military equipment and humanitarian aid to win,” said Moran.

Marshall called on the Biden administration to do less talking and take more action, noting the “few weapons” from America that have arrived to assist Ukraine.

“I beg the Pentagon. I’m begging the White House to start following through with your words to start delivering these weapons. It’s not a time for talking. I think that this can quietly be done, give them what they need,” Marshall said.

He went on to call for the US to provide more strikers, drones and MiG fighter jets, and to stop delaying more sanctions.

“The sanctions that the White House has talked about, they need to be implemented. We need to stop delaying the implementation of these sanctions. We need to stop any type of import of any energy sources, whether it be oil, gas, or nuclear from, from Russia. And we need to implement, the, the financial packages as well. Stop waiting until June to implement those. We can put a major, major financial hurt on Mr. Putin,” Marshall said.

Marshall applauded Germany for doing more to support Ukraine, but called out other nations.

“Israel could do more. India could be doing a lot more as well. We need all the nations world putting pressure on Mr. Putin,” he said.

Marshall said before putting American boots on the ground, more non-military steps need to be taken such as “putting more sanctions, implementing the sanctions, stopping doing business with Russia, engaging with the European Union, as well as NATO allies, and really free nations across the world should be engaged...”

U.S. Senators who joined Marshall and Moran included Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Angus King (I-Maine), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.).

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.