Man injured Sunday night when truck crashes during police chase near Herington

HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was injured after a crash that occurred during a police chase Sunday night near Herington in Dickinson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:40 p.m. on US-56 business highway and 400 Avenue, about a half-mile south of Herington.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash occurred as a 1999 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was southbound on US-56 business highway while it was being pursued by Herington police offices.

The patrol said the driver of the pickup truck attempted to make a right -- or west -- turn onto 400 Avenue, lost control of the truck and rolled the vehicle.

The driver of the pickup truck, Matthew R. Mell, 34, of Herington, was transported to Herington Hospital for treatment of what were believed to be minor injuries.

The patrol said it wasn’t known if Mell was wearing a seat belt.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

