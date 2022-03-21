Man injured Saturday night in apparent disturbance in downtown Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suffered potentially serious injuries Saturday night in an apparent disturbance in downtown Emporia.

KVOE Radio says officers were called around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the 400 block of Commercial Street in connection with the incident.

A short time after police responded to that location, Emporia Fire Department crews and Emergency Medical Services personnel were called to the scene.

Emporia Fire Department officials told KVOE a man was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment of injuries.

Additional details, including the injured person’s name, hadn’t been released as of mid-morning Monday.

They also haven’t confirmed if the investigation expanded north to the 600 block of Commercial, though there was an increased law enforcement presence in that area shortly after 9 p.m.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

