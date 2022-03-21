It’s official: K-State names Jerome Tang new men’s basketball coach

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jerome Tang will serve as the next head men’s basketball coach at Kansas State.

K-State Athletics officially announced Tang’s hiring Monday afternoon, after national reports circulated Sunday.

Tang agreed to a 6-year deal worth $14.1 million. Base salary will be $2.1 million for the 2022-23 season and increase $100,000 per year through the 2026-27 season.

“I am beyond excited to be the next head basketball coach at Kansas State,” said Tang. “Having the opportunity to build on a program with a rich basketball history at a prestigious university is truly a blessing. We look forward to bringing an exciting style of basketball to K-State while helping our student-athletes succeed on the court and in life. My family and I can’t wait to get to Manhattan and form deep relationships with our students, former players, alumni and Wildcat fans everywhere. We look forward to making the Octagon of Doom the best home court advantage in the country!”

Tang has served under Scott Drew at Baylor for the past 19 seasons. He was first an assistant before moving to associate head coach for the past five years.

Tang helped rebuild a struggling Bears program starting in 2003, culminating in a national championship last season. North Carolina knocked No. 1 seed Baylor out of the second round of this year’s tournament in overtime.

Previous K-State head coach Bruce Weber resigned earlier this month after three straight seasons missing the NCAA Tournament. Weber was head coach in Manhattan for a decade.

