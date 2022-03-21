Advertisement

Hull scores career-high to end Kansas’ season in NCAA Tournament

Kansas guard Zakiyah Franklin (15) and Stanford guard Lexie Hull, right, battles for the ball...
Kansas guard Zakiyah Franklin (15) and Stanford guard Lexie Hull, right, battles for the ball during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STANFORD, Calif. (WIBW) - A second half explosion by No. 1 seeded Stanford ended the Kansas women’s basketball season with a 91-65 loss.

In the first half, the Jayhawks gave the defending NCAA Tournament Champions all sorts of problems. Kansas trailed by only two points heading into the locker room.

To start the second half, Kansas hit a shot to briefly tie the game at 33-33, but the Jayhawks were promptly outscored by 17 points for the entirety of the third quarter. It proved to be too great of a deficit for Kansas to overcome.

Stanford’s Lexie Hull was scorching hot, registering one of her greatest games. She scored a new career high 36 points off 14-21 shooting, 6-11 from three point territory.

The Jayhawks had a solid outing from guard Zakiyah Franklin. She led all scoreres with 13 points. Forward Ioanna Chatzileonti was the teams second leading scorer with 11 points.

Kansas finishes the season at 21-10.

