Hull scores career-high to end Kansas’ season in NCAA Tournament

STANFORD, Calif. (WIBW) - A second half explosion by No. 1 seeded Stanford ended the Kansas women’s basketball season with a 91-65 loss.

In the first half, the Jayhawks gave the defending NCAA Tournament Champions all sorts of problems. Kansas trailed by only two points heading into the locker room.

To start the second half, Kansas hit a shot to briefly tie the game at 33-33, but the Jayhawks were promptly outscored by 17 points for the entirety of the third quarter. It proved to be too great of a deficit for Kansas to overcome.

Stanford’s Lexie Hull was scorching hot, registering one of her greatest games. She scored a new career high 36 points off 14-21 shooting, 6-11 from three point territory.

The Jayhawks had a solid outing from guard Zakiyah Franklin. She led all scoreres with 13 points. Forward Ioanna Chatzileonti was the teams second leading scorer with 11 points.

Kansas finishes the season at 21-10.

Left it all out there. Final from Stanford. pic.twitter.com/eAOhrbkXgi — Kansas Women's Basketball (@KUWBball) March 21, 2022

