Dwane Simmons’ parents remember their son during murder trial

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The murder trial for a man charged with the shooting death of a Washburn football player is now in its second week.

Each day, Simmons’ parents, Shaquilla Williams and Navarro Simmons have sat through witness testimony and countless pieces of evidence.

Monday marked a particularly difficult day for Williams and Simmons.

“It’s a roller coaster.; it’s filled with emotions having to relive everything, seeing our son in a state he was in when he lost his life,” Simmons said. “It’s very hard but we have each other to lean on and comfort each other during this time.”

Evidence in court showed police body cam video showing Dwane Simmons lying in a poll of blood and autopsy photos showing where a bullet fatally struck him.

“It was tough seeing our son like that the way the pictures were,” Williams said.

“The last picture in our mind is seeing him like that and it was very tough, I don’t wish that on no one.”

“He had one semester left and he was done and he was going to start his life as a professional adult and we hate that we cannot see that,” Simmons added.

They remember their son beyond his final moments.

“We remember our son as an energetic, full of life, friendly, competitive, smart kid,” Simmons said.

“He just loved life, being around the people he loved he loved, his family he loved people, very infectious personality, just it was hard not to like Dwane.”

They remain connected to their son through his dog, Cash.

“I swear, that dog has my son’s personality, that’s my grandpuppy, our grandpuppy,” Williams said.

“Sometimes he knows when we’re mourning him, Cash, he’ll come and lay on our lap he’ll come, rub against us to give us some peace to let us know that it’s going to be okay.”

They hope they’ll soon see justice for their son.

“It’s hard even after three years it’s hard reliving everything it’s like opening up wounds again,” WIlliams said.

“We just pray that everything that goes smoothly and as quickly as possible so we can just have some type of peace.”

Francisco Mendez is charged with first degree murder for Simmons’ death along with several aggravated robbery charges.

Assistant Shawnee Co. District Attorney Charles Kitt said the defense does not plan to rest before Wednesday.

