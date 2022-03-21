Commission approves DOC COVID testing through 2024

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a continued COVID-19 testing program meant for the Department of Corrections.

The funding for the program would come from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The “Detection and Mitigation of COVID-19 in Confinement Facilities Program” is meant to provide resources and keep testing available in high-risk populations.

Brian Cole, the director of the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections, told 13 NEWS that many inmates that come into the D.O.C. are considered high-risk.

“A Majority of the people that come in are those who are high-risk, diabetics,” said Cole. “They have heart problems, they have lung problems, they have pneumonia problems, things like that. They are generally, sometimes, a lot of them are homeless living in not the best of circumstances. They are coming in contact with it (COVID), they do not have the where-with-all to seek medical attention and medical help. So, we make sure that when we get there, we make sure we handle that.”

The funding keeps the program running for two years until July 31, 2024.

